Taste of the Village benefits Canyon Crest Academy Oct. 8

Take your taste buds on a tour and give back to Canyon Crest Academy with The Taste of the Village on Sunday, Oct. 8. Hosted by the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch and the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, this one-night event helps you find your inner foodie while supporting a local public school.

From 2-6: p.m., join in on this family-friendly event and get a taste of all that The Village has to offer, including a selection of foods from Baked Bear, Westroot Tavern, Fresh Brothers, Nothing Bundt Cake, Vitality Tap, Dolce, Breakfast Republic and Luna Grill.

A $25 ticket also includes an art display and performances by students from Canyon Crest Academy, who will directly benefit from the event proceeds.

“One of our goals at the CCA Foundation is to offer opportunities for all families in our community to come together,” said Stephanie Kowack, community engagement chair for the CCA Foundation. “We hope you can join us to celebrate our thriving community.

Canyon Crest Academy was recently ranked the #1 high school in San Diego County. The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, through the generosity of its donors, contributes $1 to $1.5 million to the school each year, to fulfill its mission to enrich the experience of every student every day.

The Canyon Crest Academy community appreciates the generosity of the businesses participating in Taste of the Village, who are donating their time, their food and their facilities for this event, which will both provide a wonderful performing experience for students and a boost to the many programs at the school.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership that is being created with the local businesses in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch and we appreciate their generosity with this and future events,” said Susan Jentzsch, event coordinator and gala chair for the CCA Foundation.

Purchase your tickets today at canyoncrestfoundation.org or bit.ly/2yCOhhh

The Village at pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92130. Visit phrvillage.com