Student uses tennis skills to give back to former school

Yoon Jung Lee, a junior at Torrey Pines High School, will never forget her special elementary school days attending Carmel Del Mar School. The teenage tennis player has been hosting summer youth tennis lessons to raise money to donate back to her beloved school, contributing $800 over the last two years.

Yoon Jung has played on the varsity tennis team at Torrey Pines since she was a freshman. The team won the CIF State Championship in 2016 and also continued the dominant win streak of 27 consecutive CIF San Diego titles.

With her summer lessons, she has a small group of young players, playing on the courts in her community. Many kids come to the lessons not knowing anything about the sport so she leads them through hand-eye coordination exercises, teaches basic fundamentals and has them rallying by the end of the summer. She said while it’s sometimes challenging teaching younger kids, she has confidence in her skills.

Half of the money Yoon Jung raises from the camps goes back to CDM. She has been able to donate $400 after consecutive summers and is aiming for that same total again this year.

“I absolutely loved going to Carmel Del Mar, I loved the teachers and all my friends,” Yoon Jung said. “I just wanted to give back to the school that I loved.”