Torrey Pines High School places 2nd and 8th in national math contests

Torrey Pines High School scored a 2nd-place finish in the 2016 Fall Startup Event and 8th-place finish in the 2016 Team Scramble, national mathematics contests administered by National Assessment & Testing (www.natassessment.com). Coach Abby Brown prepared students for the first major competitions of the academic year, in which students worked furiously for 30 minutes, racing to answer 100 problems in a variety of mathematical topics.

After results from students across the nation were processed, several Torrey Pines High School students received individual awards on the Fall Startup Event, helping their team to place 2nd in the nation. In the 9th-grade division, Jerry Huang placed 2nd, Sumith Nalabolu was 4th, Jackson Shen placed 9th, and Eric Oh finished in 16th place. Ananth Rao placed 19th among 10th-graders, Kevin Ren was 1st in the 11th-grade division, and Lauren Oh placed 24th in the 12th-grade division.

Torrey Pines High School will be participating in all four of National Assessment & Testing’s contests this year, including the 2017 Four-by-Four Competition on Feb. 2.

National Assessment & Testing administers high-quality mathematics competitions that middle and high schools can participate in by e-mail. Their contests cover a variety of formats, including individual and team tests, as well as a variety of difficulties, from 100 easy problems in 30 minutes to 15 complex problems in one week.