Torrey Pines High School dance team wins national championship

The Torrey Pines High School dance team won the national championship at the West Coast Elite National Competition in Long Beach on March 18. At the grand finale gala event, two Torrey Pines dances competed for the title.

The Small Hip Hop crew won first place in the gold category, earning the fourth highest overall score for the entire competition. The dance also won Best Showmanship Award. The Small Hip Hop team includes dancers Brianna Haire, Alexis Edwards, Taylor Griffith, Sarah Ludington, Brooke Houshar, Kaitlyn ‘Leary, Cassie Gonzalez, Krystal Lockhart and Ellie Pascua.

In the Large Hip Hop gold category, the varsity team placed sixth in one of the most competitive and difficult categories at nationals.

“This dance was outstanding and everyone worked really hard to make this piece a contender. We were up against incredible talent and our performance was very exciting,” said Kristina Lockhart, dance team parent liaison.

The Torrey Pines’ Medium Hip Hop team was also invited to dance at the gala and won second place, meaning two dances placed top six in a huge category.

In the competition, Torrey Pines dance placed sixth with a dramatic and emotional piece in the Medium Contemporary gold category and also took third in the Small Contemporary silver category.