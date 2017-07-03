Torrey Hills School will have new principal this fall

Kristin Stanton has been selected as the new principal of Torrey Hills Elementary School. Stanton will replace outgoing principal Monica Sorenson, who has requested the chance to teach again and will be in the classroom at one of the Del Mar Union School District (DMUSD) schools this year.

Kristin Stanton

DMUSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jason Romero introduced Stanton as the new leader at the June 28 school board meeting, touting her expertise in instruction, her dedication to supporting the success of others and her ability to build strong relationships with children and adults.

“She is a fantastic educator and super child focused,” Romero said. “Her love for children exudes through everything she does.”

Stanton has a 13-year career in education that began in the Del Mar Union School District — she opened up Sycamore Ridge Elementary School, where she worked for 10 years as a fifth grade teacher.

She has been a teacher on special assignment at Torrey Hills for the past two years, responsible for overseeing literacy development and intervention, and English language development support for English learners. Prior to her recent assignment, she served on several leadership committees within the district and county.

“I feel like I’ve grown up in this district,” Stanton said. “I’m excited to continue on in this capacity and I want to thank the leadership for helping me to become the leader that I hope to be next year at Torrey Hills. I’m super excited to work with such a talented staff over there and with the community and the kids.”