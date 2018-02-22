TPHS student suspended over threats taken to Juvenile Detention Facility

The San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division received a request for a threat assessment on the evening of Feb. 21 at Torrey Pines High School, according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

On the morning of Feb. 22, Northwestern Division’s Juvenile Services Team responded to the school and received information that a 14-year-old male freshman from Torrey Pines High School had been suspended for making verbal and written threats. Northwestern Division’s Juvenile Services Team began to immediately investigate the situation.

On Feb. 22, at approximately 12 p.m., officers were able to make contact with the juvenile at his home for questioning, the news release stated. During the preliminary investigation it was determined that the juvenile had committed the crime of 422 PC “Criminal Threats,” according to the news release. The juvenile was detained and transported to San Diego Juvenile Hall Detention Facility.

Currently there are no further threats. The case is still actively being investigated and there are no more details at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.