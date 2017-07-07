Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Del Mar

On July 7 at about 4:04 p.m., deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a Coaster Train vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the bluffs near 13th Street and Stratford Court in Del Mar, according to a San Diego Sheriff’s Department news release.

A southbound Coaster train was traveling at approximately 50 miles per hour when an adult male was observed walking southbound along the tracks. The engineer sounded the train's horn multiple times, but the male failed to yield due to wearing headphones. The train was unable to stop and subsequently struck the male. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, the news release reported.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.