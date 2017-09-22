Two students from CDM school excel at triathlon and cycling competitions

Two athletes from Carmel Del Mar Elementary School have spent the summer competing in regional and national level races. Entering triathlon races and cycling meets, Natalie Wang, (6th grade) and brother Aaron Wang, (3rd grade) both excelled with finishes in the front of their fields. This is their fourth year of participating and, combined, have raced in over 70 such competitions.

In triathlon, Natalie entered four regional triathlons, placing 1st in her age group. She also won the state title for the fourth year in a row. On Aug. 6, Natalie and Aaron traveled to West Chester, Ohio to compete in the USA Triathlon Youth & Junior National Championships. Natalie came in third, winning a bronze medal in her division.

Aaron entered his first triathlon race at age 5. Since then, he has completed over 20 races, including two national championships. He has three podium finishes this season. All this experience helped Aaron win a respectable 12th place in his group.

Triathlon is gaining in popularity, and at the national championship there were 600-plus youth and junior competitors from all over the U.S. and Puerto Rico, with some racers also coming from Canada and Mexico.

For cycling races, Aaron competed in the Inaugural US Kids Track Cycling Challenge, in the Carson Velodrome, StubHub Center, Calif. Held on July 31, the event is a new national championship for racers aged 9 and 10. Aaron raced well and scored points in each of three events: 1K, 2K and time trial. His cumulative point total made him the first winner of the Challenge’s Omnium title for 9-10-year-old males.

For Natalie, it was a return to the national track scene. Already the 2015 USA Cycling national silver medalist in track, she then went to the 2016 National Road Race Championship and took first in three road events. For 2017, again at the Carson Velodrome, Natalie raced, gaining enough points in three separate track events, to win bronze in the Omnium for the 11-12-year-old females.

The siblings are committed to year-round training schedules. Both are on the Pacific Athletic Club Swim Team, from Bay Club. They also train with the Formula Endurance Triathlon Team. (formularacing.com). For cycling, Natalie and Aaron are members of the San Diego Bicycle Club (SDBC) Junior Team (sdbc.com).

Natalie and Aaron are passionate about their sports. Keeping to the training regimen will help them compete again in regional and national races throughout 2018.