CCA grad receives National Academy of Television scholarship

Carmel Valley’s Alyssa DeVries, 2017 graduate of Canyon Crest Academy, recently received a $10,000 scholarship from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). She was one of five students recognized nationally by the professional service organization that honors excellence in television with the Emmy Awards.

Courtesy Alyssa DeVries receving her scholarship at the National Academy of Television and Arts and Sciences board meeting in Philadelphia with NATAS Foundation Vice President Adam Sharp and NATAS Chairman Chuck Dages. Alyssa DeVries receving her scholarship at the National Academy of Television and Arts and Sciences board meeting in Philadelphia with NATAS Foundation Vice President Adam Sharp and NATAS Chairman Chuck Dages. (Courtesy)

Alyssa was given the NATAS Trustees Scholarship in recognition of her overall potential as a future leader in the television industry. A talented singer and comedienne, Alyssa is pursuing a comedic arts degree at Emerson College in Boston. She aspires to join the cast of Saturday Night Live.

“Alyssa DeVries demonstrated deep comedic and musical talent, a strong commitment to her television career aspirations, and the work ethic to achieve those goals,” said NATAS Foundation Vice President and Scholarship Committee Chair Adam Sharp. “When we met Alyssa in person at our board meeting in Philadelphia, it was clear we had made the right choice in honoring her work to date and industry contributions to come.”

While at Canyon Crest Academy, Alyssa led ComedySportz and was nominated for Best Actress at the Ben Vereen Awards in 2017 for her lead role in “Sweet Charity.” A performer since age 11, she has also been recognized by National Youth Arts Awards for various roles.