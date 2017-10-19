Santa Fe Irrigation District announces board member resignation

The Santa Fe Irrigation District announced the resignation of Augustus (Auggie) Daddi from the Board of Directors, effective Nov. 1, due to personal reasons. Daddi represents Division #5 within the district that covers the southwest area of the City of Solana Beach. For more detailed information on the Division #5 boundaries, please visit www.sfidwater.org/Division5.

As a result of Daddi’s resignation, a vacancy on the board of directors exists and the board of directors may fill the vacancy through appointment. Interested persons, who reside in Division #5, are invited to submit a letter of interest in serving by appointment on the board of directors, to the district no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Interested persons must reside within the Division #5 boundaries and be a registered voter in the district. Additional information regarding the requirements of the candidate, a map of Division #5, and to submit a letter of interest can be found on the district’s website at www.sfidwater.org/Division5.

Daddi was initially appointed to the board of directors in 2005 and served until 2010. He was then elected back to the board of directors in 2014 and served as the vice president. Daddi served on several district committees, such as Executive Committee, Water Resources Committee, and the Joint Facilities Advisory Committee for the district.

The Santa Fe Irrigation District provides water and related services to residential, commercial and agricultural customers in the communities of Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach and Fairbanks Ranch. The district serves about 20,000 customers in a 16-square-mile area. The district supplies over 3.25 billion gallons (or 10,000-acre feet) of water per year to its customers, using a blend of local water from Lake Hodges and imported water purchased through the San Diego County Water Authority. The district operates the jointly owned R.E. Badger Filtration Plant, a 40-million-gallon-per-day water-treatment plant. The district owns rights to local water supplies from Lake Hodges and the San Dieguito Reservoir.

--Submitted press release