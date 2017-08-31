Solana Beach skater wheelies his way into the Guinness world record

His limbs leaning, tilting and teetering down North Sierra Avenue, Sean Glatts wills his skateboard to the piece of tape marking his 368-foot midpoint, then reverses course and works his way back toward Clark Street, fighting against his own weight with his board’s front two wheels lifted precariously, almost miraculously, into the air.

The ceaseless churning left and right keeps his board rolling forward — slowly, painfully forward —over nearly two agonizing minutes, the fatigue like fire in his feet and thighs as he lurches past the small band of friends and witnesses looking on, recording his feat, almost too tense to cheer.

Every tortured sinew screams at him to stop, pain nearly to the point of tears. In that, the 17-year-old finds his resolve: those 100 grueling seconds are a pittance compared to the months of determination and calculated torment he’s put himself through in the run-up to his world-record attempt.

His mission had started last summer after a spill at skate camp left him with a broken arm. Limited by injury, he could only fiddle with the most basic of tricks, and before long he discovered an odd knack for wheelies — known as a “manual” in skate lingo. A quick check of the Guinness records revealed a goal seemed within reach: in 2012, Canadian skater Jeffrey Nolan traversed just over 712 feet solely on a skateboard’s back wheels.

So he set himself to that task, forsaking his senior-year summer and dedicating himself with almost maniacal obsession.

“People would ask me to hang out, but this was the only thing. I wanted to focus on, nothing else,” Sean said. “I had to push myself every single day. I could have decided to go hang out with my friends or watch TV. But I wanted this, so I put everything I had into it because I knew that I wanted a future where I could look back and remember that I achieved the things that I wanted to achieve.”

Over and over again he mounted his green “penny board” — the plastic, 1970s throwback with the narrow deck and even narrower axles — in hour-long sessions, three times daily without fail or distraction, only his board and those 712 feet.

It felt like ages before his feet were strong enough to come even close. Finally, a few weeks ago, he crossed the threshold for the first time. But once wasn’t good enough; he refused to let up until he could break the record on nearly every try. Once that time came, he set Saturday, Aug. 23 as the fateful day.

Nerves on a scale he hadn’t imagined possible took hold as he strapped on his helmet and took to the street on Saturday in front of a gallery that included Solana Beach Mayor Mike Nichols — a sponsored skater in his younger days — extreme sports pioneer Ira Opper and Sean Mortimer, the Tony Hawk biographer and former editor of Skateboarder Magazine.

With a friend and GoPro in tow, Sean embarked on his momentous feat, but three-quarters of the way in, his balance wavered and his front wheels fell falteringly to the street. Watching nearby, mom Kelly Harless refused to flinch as he picked up his board and ran back to the starting line. She’s seen how he’s grown from the hundreds of failed runs. As he pushed into his second try, her faith never wavered.

“Our family has lived, eaten and breathed this,” she said. “There were times where he felt like he just couldn’t do it. But he persevered. He did it all on his own. I didn’t do a darn thing except show up and make some cookies and lemonade.”

Again Sean maneuvered past his house to the halfway mark, again turning carefully around toward Clark Street, 70 seconds, 80 seconds, the left-right churn never ending.

Ninety seconds brought the end tantalizingly near. His posture eased. His face softened into its first hint of a smile. With the last three feet before him, he announced ever-so nonchalant:

“Hi, I’m Sean and I kinda just broke a world record,” and then slammed those front wheels down in a fit of exhaustion and exultation.

Seven hundred thirty-six feet on skateboard, entirely on its back wheels. Hello, Guinness Book of World Records. It could take up to 12 weeks for Guinness to review the witness statements and confirm the video footage.

“I’m so happy I can’t believe it,” he gushed in the effusive aftermath, before dedicating the feat to his grandfather, who had been languishing in the hospital for about a week.

The somber news had nearly derailed his mission as he weighed whether to break the focus that had gotten him so far.

“I was isolating from my friends, maybe I’m OK with that, but I really wanted to see my grandad. He’s very, very sick,” Sean said. “So I decided if I’m going to do this, I’m going to dedicate it to him.”

Still too sick for visitors, Sean’s grandfather did the next day get to watch the footage of Sean’s record-setting triumph.

“He was very impressed,” Harless said. “It meant a lot to him.”