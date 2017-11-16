Woman, dog fatally hit by train in Del Mar

A woman and her dog were killed when they were struck by a passenger train in Del Mar Wednesday evening, Nov. 15, sheriff’s officials said.

The northbound Coaster train was going about 50 mph when it hit the woman and her dog as they tried to walk across the coastal tracks near 11th street about 5 p.m., officials said.

The woman and her dog were killed instantly, officials said.

The collision and the ensuing investigation caused Coaster and Amtrak delays between the Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot stations, according to tweets from the North County Transit District.

The tracks were cleared about 6:40 p.m.

--David Hernandez is a writer for The San Diego Union-Tribune