Oct. 26: Week in Sports

Football

Torrey Pines defeated Carlsbad 31-24 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 20 for their fourth straight win.

Mac Bingham rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

Falcons quarterback Jason Heine completed 6 of 6 pass attempts for 115 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions.

Peter Nelson caught two passes for 94 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 in league and 6-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to San Marcos 41-34 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 20.

The Mavericks’ loss was their second in a row after opening the season with six straight wins.

LCC quarterback Jake Neufeld engineered a spirited comeback.

The Mavericks rallied back from a 26-0 halftime deficit, scoring four unanswered touchdowns to take a 27-26 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Neufeld completed 16 of 23 pass attempts with one touchdown. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

The Mavericks fell to 2-2 in league and 5-3 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to The Bishop’s School 38-13 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 21.

SFC quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed 4 of 13 pass attempts with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

He also rushed for 28 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

Garrett Lipscomb had 12 tackles and Austinn Rossetti had 10 tackles to lead the Eagles defensively.

The Eagles fell to 4-4 in league and 1-1 overall for the season.

Volleyball

Torrey Pines won the prestigious Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions as the Falcons defeated Archbishop Mitty of San Jose 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25,15) in the championship match on Oct. 21.

The Falcons extended their winning streak to 19 matches as they won their second major tournament of the season. Torrey Pines won the California Challenge in September.

The Falcons were facing the perennial Northern California power for the second time this season.

Mitty defeated Torrey Pines 2-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18) in the Durango Fall Classic in September.

Jaden Whitmarsh had 14 kills and eight digs and Emily Fitzner had 10 kills to lead the Falcons in the rematch.

Tournament MVP Kiara McNulty and Emily Fitzner each had 17 assists.

The Falcons overcame formidable competition to reach the finals.

Fitzner had 10 kills and Whitmarsh had nine kills in a 3-0 (25-19. 25-19. 25-22) victory over Corona del Mar earlier in the day.

Kendra Ham led Torrey Pines with seven kills in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-15) victory over Newport Harbor and Mira Costa (26-24, 13-25, 25-18, 27-25) on Oct. 20.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 17-3.

*****

Cathedral Catholic had a strong showing in the Santa Barbara TOC too.

The Dons went 3-1 in the tournament, culminating with a 3-0 victory over Corona del Mar on Oct. 21.

Lindsey Miller led the Dons with 14 kills and five blocks and Jaalyn Sotoa had 11 kills.

Kylie Adams had 39 assists and Karenna Wurl had 10 digs.

Miller had 13 kills, Peyton Wilhite had 10 kills and Adams had 24 assists as the Dons defeated Santa Barbara 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-14) on Oct. 20.

Later in the day Miler had 13 kills as the Dons defeated Vista Murrieta 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-22).

Wilhite had 16 kills and Talia Niu had 14 kills as the Dons lost to Mitty 3-1 (21-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-17) on Oct. 21.

The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 21-6.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated La Costa Canyon 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-22) in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 18.

Olivia Schewe had 11 kills to lead the Ravens and Evie Gonzalez had eight kills.

Ravens setter Olivia Lovenberg had 33 assists.

Michelle Polechonski led the Mavericks with 10 kills and Morgan Lewis had seven kills.

LCC setter Caitlin Kikta had 24 assists.

The Ravens improved to 7-1 in league and 23-7 overall for the season.

The Mavericks fell to 5-3 in league and 17-11 overall for the season.

*****

Two days after notching their first Avocado League West victory, San Dieguito Academy pulled off another win.

SDA defeated Sage Creek 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-19) on Oct. 16 as Sarah Colla led the Mustangs with 28 kills and 17 digs.

Faith Kelly and Savannah Hyndman each had 17 assists.

The Mustangs had to work much harder two days later in a 3-2 (21-25, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 15-10) win against Sage Creek in which Colla had 28 kills and Maile Levy had 10 kills.

The Mustangs improved to 2-6 in league and 17-12 overall for the season.