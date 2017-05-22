Carmel Valley Middle School team takes second at FPS State Bowl contest

On April 22, teams from all over California competed in Future Problem Solving State Bowl under junior, middle and senior divisions. The program was created 43 years ago and aims to “engage students in creative problem solving.” Ethan Chang, Maya Gopala, Dylan Le and Richard Shi from Carmel Valley Middle School received second place for middle division, giving them the opportunity to represent California and compete in the International Competition at the University of Wisconsin.

The topic of State Bowl’s competition was Identity Theft. The competition took place at the Nueva School in San Francisco. Along with competing, the students also took part in a group bonding activity that featured a few minute-to-win-it challenges. All teams also presented a short skit of the action plan after the competition. These creative, funny skits enhanced the audience’s understanding of the topic, in an entertaining way. Ethan, Maya, Dylan, and Richard placed third in middle division for their skit.

The international competition will take place from June 7 to 11 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Most American states as well as numerous foreign countries (Australia, China, France, Indonesia, India, Israel, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and more) will be participating. The topic for the international competition is Biosecurity.