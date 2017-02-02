Stop sign requested for safety on Carmel View Road

The Carmel Valley Community Planning Board will consider a request for a new stop sign proposed for Carmel View Road and Caminito Mira Del Mar. The intersection is located just past Carmel Grove Park, at the entrance to the Sunstream community.

Niveen Farmer, a Carmel Valley resident for 13 years, said she has a petition with over 90 signatures requesting action be taken. The residents first made the request to the city, who came out last year but determined that the intersection did not meet the requirements for a four-way stop.

“Every day I witness some kind of incident,” said Farmer, who will no longer allow her 9-year-old to attempt to cross at the intersection when walking to school. “It’s extremely dangerous and a safety concern. There’s been too many close calls and it’s a nightmare waiting to happen.”

Farmer said she doesn’t want to see what happened at Del Mar Trails in April 2015, when a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed less than a mile away.

Currently there are stop signs on Caminito Mira Del Mar, but none to slow the cars traveling on Carmel View Road. Neighbors said it can be dangerous pulling out of the Sunstream community as there is blind spot due to a curve in the road.

The stop sign will be on the agenda for the board’s Feb. 23 meeting.