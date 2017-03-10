Accomplished Paralympian swimmer Roy Perkins speaks at The Bishop’s School

Bishop’s alumnus Roy Perkins ’08, a successful two-time Paralympian swimmer, current student at Stanford University and recent recipient of the Challenged Athlete of the Year Award, spoke at The Bishop’s School Feb. 27 as an Endowed Leadership Lecture Series speaker.

Perkins’ talk kicked off Acceptance Week, a week of activities focused on acceptance and kindness, organized by Peer Support in conjunction with the school’s affinity groups. He spoke about his time at Bishop’s, his supportive family and friends, overcoming life’s obstacles and swimming in the Paralympics.

Being born without hands or feet has never stopped Perkins from doing the things he loves. He learned to swim at age 12 and trained until he reached the top. He received a gold and a bronze medal at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, two silver and two bronze medals at the 2012 Paralympics in London, and one gold and one silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

To honor Perkins’ determination, Head of School Aimeclaire Roche presented him with another gold medal for his impressive collection - The Bishop’s Medal.