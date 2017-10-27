TPHS Girls Volleyball team racks up another tournament championship

The Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions was held last weekend, and the Torrey Pines High School Girls Volleyball emerged victorious. Playing undefeated, the Falcons met several teams that tested their mettle. After easily handling Newport Harbor in three sets, TPHS met Mira Costa. Over four sets, the Falcons kept their fans on edge as they dropped an uncharacteristic set by a wide margin. But they regrouped and advanced to face Corona del Mar in the semi-finals, winning again in three sets. That set the stage for the championship match, against Archbishop Mitty (in from San Jose). The teams had met twice before this season, each winning once. In a thrilling finale in Santa Barbara, the Lady Falcons closed out the weekend in three sets with superb gamesmanship and determination against Archbishop Mitty. TPHS players awarded recognition for the All-Tourney Team were Daniella Fornaciari and Emily Fitzner, and given recognition as Most Valuable Player was Kiara McNulty.

The TPHS team plays its final game of the season on Friday, Oct. 27, at home, and the seniors will be honored before the match. The team has been playing spectacularly, as reflected by their #2 state ranking and #7 position across the nation.