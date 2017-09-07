Sept. 7: Event briefs

Summer Twilight Concert Sept. 10

The Del Mar Foundation’s final Summer Twilight Concert of this season will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with Sensation Show Band performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 5 p.m., preceded by a 4 p.m. opening performance featuring Whitney Shay and Robin Henkel. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Silver Age Yoga Sunset Fundraiser Sept. 18

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit organization that provides free yoga classes to seniors, and which taught over 800 free classes last year, is holding its fifth annual fundraiser Monday, Sept. 18 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. with live music, great food and wine, beautiful sunset, spectacular ocean view, and a fun silent auction featuring items from local artists, restaurants and businesses. Silver Age Yoga students and teachers tickets are $42.

All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information, or to buy tickets, go to silverageyoga.org or call 858-693-3110.

KAABOO Del Mar

KAABOO Del Mar returns to the fairgrounds for its third consecutive year from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

The event will feature 70 musical acts such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Weezer. The festival will also include works from visual artists, food from craft vendors and more experiences.??

For more information about the festival, visit kaaboodelmar.com

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon

The 12th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon takes place at Dog Beach Del Mar on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other dog-and-family friendly activities scheduled at the 12th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon include the Surf Dog Hall-of-Fame Induction Ceremony, and live beach tunes, as well as regular event favorites including the pup-ular Canine Costume Contest, 50 interactive vendor booths with great gifts, snacks and dog items available for purchase, opportunity drawings, and a free special Kids’ Activity area – with crafts, face painting, games and more.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit www.animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117.

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment and hospitality during the 39th Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Under its iconic gold dome, the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds and aromas of Greece.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Visit cardiffgreekfest.com.

Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club Luncheon

The North County San Diego Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club Luncheon and Meeting will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Please contact DeeDee Barkley for location and more information at 858-771-5120.

‘American Art at SDMA’ lecture

The next San Diego Museum of Art North County Chapter art lecture will be held Monday, Sept. 18 and feature the topic “The New Installation of American Art at SDMA.”

Speaker Sherry Reed, docent at the San Diego Museum of Art, will present highlights of familiar and “in the vault” works in the re-installation of American Art. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Together Against Cancer workshop

Moores Cancer Center presents Together Against Cancer, a free relationship workshop for couples impacted by cancer. For information and to register, please go to holdmetightcouplesretreat.info/tac/ or phone (858)822-5381.

Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo

Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.

Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne

Taste of Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present The Taste of Del Mar Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. The village of Del Mar celebrates the culinary flavors and local libations that make the Del Mar Village so unique. Attendees are invited to savor tastes from more than 25 local and award-winning restaurants as well as sips from 15 craft brewers, local vintners and makers of distilled spirits all while enjoying live music throughout the Village. Visit delmarvillage.com

Memory Cafe to host guest speaker

On Friday, Sept. 8, Memory Cafe will welcome guest speaker Dr. K.B. Lim, who will discuss nutrition and take questions. The free Memory Cafe is a social gathering for friends and family to come “perk” up their memory as attendees reminisce, share stories, games, songs and laughs. Refreshments and coffee served. Held monthly on second and fourth Fridays, 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B, Carmel Valley. For questions, contact Michelle Mullen at 972-342-9727 or mmullen@glenner.org.