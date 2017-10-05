AutoMatters & More: Mustangs by the Bay 2017

‘Mustangs by the Bay’ is more than just another car club show. It is an opportunity to spend a Sunday in beautiful Embarcadero Marina Park North in San Diego. This is a place where people from around the world come for their vacation.

In the background, yachts are docked in front of the San Diego Convention Center, and on one end is Seaport Village with its many quaint shops, a wide variety of restaurants and talented buskers – who entertained on this particular day with a mix of music, performance art and more.