Education Matters: Only 17, but leaving his mark on the school board

When Isaac Gelman took the oath of office on Sept. 14 for a third year as a San Dieguito Union High School District student board member, it was unprecedented.

SDUHSD Superintendent Eric Dill said he’s never had a student board member serve more than one year, so Isaac “is unique in that regard.”

“By the time we get to know our [student] board representatives, they move on, so it’s been very special to get to work with Isaac over the years,” Dill said.

Isaac’s path to the school board started when he was accepted as an Associated Student Body member at Torrey Pines High School as a freshman.

ASB is a leadership course – with formal meetings, officers, and a sizable budget that’s audited regularly.

“We‘re very official,” Isaac said. “Last year the auditor said we had the best organized paperwork ever.”

He said ASB gets about 200 applicants each year, and after several rounds of interviews the ASB council accepts about 45 students.

What helped him get accepted, he said, was his technical expertise.

“When I was 12, I built my own computer,” he said. “I ordered the parts, put it all together, installed the system and there you go. I still use the computer every day.”

He applied for several positions in ASB, but his first choice was student board representative. Isaac, now a senior, was appointed to that post at the end of his freshman year, and has served as Torrey Pines representative ever since.

Providing context

Board meetings that include a number of public speakers are the meetings Isaac enjoys most. A divided school board has made the conversations even more interesting.

When there are contentious issues, public comments and board discussions provide context and help him understand how the five trustees reach their decisions, he said.

“The more information you get on a topic, the more context you have,” he said. “And the more context, the better you’re able to understand.”

Regarding the five San Dieguito trustees, Isaac said, “I think all five are good and not afraid to challenge. Talking is more important than having full agreement.”

“The discussion,” he said, “is more powerful than the vote.”

The occasional incivility during public comment doesn’t disturb him.

“Whenever there’s an issue that’s intensely advocated for on both sides, there’s going to be conflict,” he said. “We’re human and we’re passionate for what we believe. I think the boardroom is the best place to do it.

“That’s why I love the school board. I get to hear what other people think. It’s the best way to make an objective decision.”

He does, however, distinguish between passionate advocacy and personal attacks, which he said are when “discourse stops happening, and that’s dangerous. The personal attacks are not productive for any side. Whoever’s doing it is probably weakening their point.”

Isaac said he enjoys the debates at the board meetings. “I’m not a debate team guy, but [the board discussions are] a real form of debate. I’m actually involved … I’m able to be a valuable member, adding my own perspective.”

Listening to people express their opinions has often changed his mind. He said reading an agenda item is like just reading the headlines.

“All of us have this immediate snap judgment,” he said. “But you have to get more.”

Having a voice

Five student board members (one from each of the five SDUHSD high schools) sit on the dais with the five elected trustees, and the students vote on every action item.

“I think all five of us have an incredible effect,” Isaac said. “I think that’s our purpose, to be there to provide another perspective. When something is there that really affects the students, we can give a direct response. I think they really do listen to us.”

He said he’s never reluctant to speak up – whether to express an opinion or ask questions. And he’s not afraid to challenge the district.

“I’m not concerned with what Mr. Dill is recommending,” he said, speaking of San Dieguito’s superintendent.

“We’re really lucky in our district,” he said. “They tell us specifically, ‘If you have something to say, say it.’ The only requirements are to be respectful.”

When he does speak, he said he’s careful with his tone. “There’s always a kind of a conflict, and I’m debating whom I’m going to anger on every decision,” he said.

“I always ask clarifying questions,” he said. “When I don’t understand what’s going on or I don’t understand their thought process, I’ll just try to clarify it. I want to know. I’m a part of it; I have a voice. I think I give a unique insight.”

He only doesn’t speak up when he doesn’t know what trustees are talking about, which he said with a laugh does happen occasionally. And there are times, he admitted, when he’s bored.

“There’s a lot of stuff to keep up with,” he said, noting how he reads each agenda, even though it can often run to many hundreds of pages.

Last month, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate bill 468, which gives student board members greater access to information to help them gain better understanding of the issues so they can offer more informed opinions.

But the law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2018, is not giving San Dieguito student board members anything they don’t already have, Isaac said.

“They send us everything, whatever’s legal,” he said. “Everything that’s in there [the bill] has already been done for us.”

Controversies

Memorable discussions in Isaac’s 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 terms included the debate about the resignation of Torrey Pines physics teacher Will Harvie, the 12.5-percent across-the-board salary raise for all district employees, special education issues, and the authorization application by the SOUL charter school.

And the start of his third year on Sept. 14 began with a bang, as dozens of speakers made public comments about the high school foundations, at a meeting that lasted until nearly midnight.

Because Will Harvie is a Torrey Pines teacher, that issue was personal for Isaac.

Isaac remembered asking in open session why two board members (John Salazar and Mo Muir) were not satisfied with the district’s claims that the reasons (provided only in closed session) for Harvie’s sudden resignation were legitimate and should be accepted.

“How was it split when it should have been decided in closed session?” he asked.

After many students and parents spoke in favor of rejecting Harvie’s resignation, the board ultimately agreed, voting 4-1 to not accept the resignation. Trustee Beth Hergesheimer was the minority vote.

That meeting was a break in tradition, when the board was swayed by public comment and decided to oppose the district’s recommendation, Isaac said.