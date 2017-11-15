Education Matters: SOULful beginnings

At Conscious Meal Time, otherwise known as lunch, students at the School of Universal Learning (SOUL) gather in a circle to socialize and eat quietly, all together as a group. No cliques, no bullying, no isolation of students.

Afterwards, the children have time before afternoon classes to play in a large central game room, over watchful eyes of adults to ensure the sense of inclusiveness carries over.

In its spacious location at the Solana Beach Boys & Girls Club, SOUL opened in September for students in seventh and ninth grades.

“The Boys & Girls Club is a great facility and location,” said co-founder Michael Grimes. “They’ve been great to work with.”

“We don’t feel facility needs is a concern any more,” he said, speaking of their biggest obstacle after being authorized in January by the San Diego County Board of Education.

That’s not to say SOUL won’t be applying for space from the San Dieguito Union High School District for next year, as is its right under Proposition 39.

Depending upon enrollment and rent costs, the new charter school has the option to take offered space from SDUHSD, stay at the Boys & Girls Club, or find a new location.

Ironically, at its present location, SOUL would be the only San Dieguito school with a pool on-site. Grimes said they hope to find a time for weekly day use of the pool for physical education.

Even though SDUHSD voted not to authorize SOUL, which forced the charter school to appeal to the county for authorization, SOUL’s charter application is based within the boundaries of San Dieguito. That makes San Dieguito responsible for providing facility space (at fair market value), if SOUL can prove it has at least 80 students residing within SDUHSD boundaries who are committed to attending SOUL, according to co-founder and Grimes partner Marisa Bruyneel Fogelman.

Fogelman said they have more than enough students for that, with more than 50 so far on the waitlist who have signed the Intent to Enroll form. Plus, she said the school has students transferring in every week.

Enrollment currently stands at 32 in seventh grade and 15 in ninth grade. Students reside primarily within the SDUHSD boundaries, particularly Encinitas, but also come from Carlsbad, Poway, La Jolla and other surrounding communities.

An exciting development, Fogelman said, is that the county allowed the school to open an eighth grade class this year for the second quarter, which began Nov. 6. Seven students in eighth grade are enrolled so far.

The program

All academic lessons follow state standards and “a-g” requirements, and assessment testing occurs three times a year. The founders are confident they can show growth over time.

In addition to academic assessments, SOUL applies holistic assessments, as part of its philosophy is to inspire emotional confidence, internal stability, and personal and collective responsibility.

SOUL operates on a quarterly basis, with four quarters each school year. Each quarter ends with an Exhibition Night when students present their work from the preceding quarter to the school, family and public. The first quarter ended Nov. 1, with an Exhibition Night held Nov. 2.

“It’s everything they’ve been working on for the past nine weeks,” Fogelman said.

The school covers state standards through rigorous project-based learning. Hands-on learning, the founders say, enhances deeper-level thinking skills. The goal is to prepare students for college and the workforce.

After-school tutoring is offered as well.

Electives include Entrepreneurship (which is designed to give students the opportunity to develop an entrepreneurial mindset), art, martial arts, and Odyssey of the Mind (an international creative problem-solving competition).

Every other Wed. the girls and boys are separated for lessons that help them develop their own sense of purpose and also work to break down gender role stereotypes.

Fogelman called it creating sacred space for the girls to foster a sense of sisterhood, and Grimes said discussions with the boys often center around how to openly talk about emotions.

The school’s five teachers, all fully credentialed educators, are referred to as guides, “because rather than teaching our students information, we see their role as guiding students toward discovering more of who they are,” Fogelman said.

A key part of preparation for adult life is instilling a sense of personal satisfaction and respect for oneself and others. The school’s Integra program seeks to meet those objectives.

Each day includes 90 minutes of Integra – 20 minutes at the start and end of the day, and a 50-minute class mid-day. Integra is Latin for entire/complete/whole, and the classes are designed to address the needs of the whole being.

Integra focuses on five areas, one each day of the week: mental power, emotional intelligence, social skills, physical well-being and personal development.

In a ninth-grade Integra class on the day focused on physical well-being, teacher/guide Justin Moodie, a Torrey Pines High School graduate and now a credentialed teacher, asked his students what they can do to stay happy, as it relates to physical well-being.

Answers were varied, and there was respect for the different paths individuals take to happiness.

One student said she was happy when she makes a good decision, like choosing to eat carrots instead of chips.

“Let my emotions out; don’t keep them in,” said another.

“Stay hydrated.”

“Stay social.”

“Find ways to be proud of yourself.”

Grimes and Fogelman are pleased with the execution and implementation of their curriculum. “We’ve essentially put theory into practice,” Fogelman said.

The students

The belief that charter schools pre-select their students for success is a myth, Fogelman said, noting that SOUL students are a diverse group.

Student enrollment includes 25 percent special education students, and 25 percent of students qualify for free and/or reduced lunch (a gauge of poverty).

“All the kids are here because they’ve chosen an alternative school,” Fogelman said.

Reasons vary. It’s often because they do not feel safe or respected at their previous school, or that they’re not thriving emotionally or academically. Emotional issues and bullying can interfere with learning in profound and lasting ways.

Although she said the kids say that everyone at SOUL is kind and accepting, there are disciplinary issues.

“Like any other school, we do have problems and conflicts,” Fogelman said. “We bring kids into the office whenever this happens, and we have the kids talk about how to work through their dynamics.”