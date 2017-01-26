Education Matters: Education gets a little SOUL

There’s a new kid on the block in the San Dieguito Union High School District.

Coming to a location near you this fall, the School of Universal Learning – SOUL – is the first approved charter school in San Dieguito’s history.

After being denied authorization by the SDUHSD board last October, SOUL co-founders Marisa Bruyneel and Michael Grimes made good on their promise to seek authorization at the next level, the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).

The approval was granted by SDCOE, at a special board meeting Jan. 19, for two years rather than the customary five. Nevertheless, Bruyneel and Grimes were ecstatic and confident they could show success quickly and return to SDCOE in two years for a five-year renewal.

“We know we have our work cut out for us,” Bruyneel said. “However, this has been our life’s mission and we’re certainly up for the challenge.”

“Two years is all that we need to prove our model,” Grimes said. “We get to start working on the exciting aspects of the school now.”

Grimes confirmed that they plan to open their doors this coming fall, somewhere within San Dieguito’s boundaries.

“We’re incredibly happy to now move into securing a facility, finalizing our staff, and signing up our students,” he said. “We finally get to move into the aspects of SOUL’s development that we are passionate about, and skilled at, so that is incredibly exciting.”

The composition of the SDCOE board was key.

With two charter school supporters (Paulette Donnellon and Mark Powell) and two considered to be less supportive (Alicia Munoz and Guadalupe Gonzalez), the November election race for SDCOE’s District 5 seat was critical for the charter school movement.

District 5 encompasses the coastal communities from Del Mar north and inland to Fallbrook.

The District 5 election pitted former state senator Mark Wyland, a charter school supporter, against Rick Shea, who was appointed to the board in 2015 to replace Doug Perkins who suffered a debilitating stroke just after being elected to the SDCOE board in 2014.

Perkins, who died in 2016, was a strong advocate of charter schools and ran against Shea in Nov. 2014.

In the 2016 race, Shea was endorsed by teachers’ unions, so the election became characterized as a charter vs. union contest.

Shea won, barely. But as they say, a miss is as good as a mile – so “barely” hardly matters.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, SDCOE rejected the appeal of a charter petition in the Grossmont district by a vote of 3-2 along union/charter lines. So the next item to be considered, the SOUL petition, did not look promising.

For the same nebulous reasons as applied to Grossmont, SDCOE staff recommended a denial of SOUL’s appeal.

And as expected, the board voted 3-2 to deny SOUL’s petition which requested a five-year authorization.

But then, SDCOE board president Shea asked if anyone would offer another motion. Donnellon motioned and Powell seconded to authorize a two-year approval.

“What makes a school are not the computers and it’s not the building,” Powell said. “It’s the teachers, and it’s the commitment to education” – which he said in the case of SOUL’s founders “is 100 percent undeniable.”

Apparently SDCOE board members were convinced, because with little discussion they unanimously approved the charter for two years, eliciting screams of joy and applause from the audience.

Pattern of denial

Before the board voted, seven individuals spoke, six in favor of charter approval and one – Eric Dill, San Dieguito’s newly appointed superintendent – against.

Michelle Anderson, the Southern California Regional Manager for Advocacy for the Calif. Charter Schools Association, said CCSA is “concerned about a pattern of recommendations for denial that we are seeing from [SDCOE] staff.”

Regarding the findings, Anderson said, “We respectfully disagree on staff’s assessment and further submit that staff has not provided a fair and reasonable standard in their review.”

She told the board that CCSA’s reviews are rigorous, and petitions are examined thoroughly. “It is because of this level of scrutiny that we are comfortable with our strong support for the SOUL Charter School appeal today,” she said.

SOUL’s Grimes said the school has clear solutions and answers to every item of concern staff presented.

Dill supported the denial of the charter, saying San Dieguito did a thorough analysis and reached the same concerning conclusions as SDCOE staff.

CCSA’s Southern California Managing Regional Director Miles Durfee, responding in a lengthy letter to each written SDCOE objection, began by saying that CCSA has “great disappointment” in staff’s conclusions.

“We do not come to our support for or recommendation to you lightly,” Durfee wrote. “Our CCSA review team provides significant feedback for over 50 petitions annually and is very aware of what the law requires to provide a legally compliant petition.”

Because of SDCOE’s pattern of denials, “It is now our concern,” Durfee wrote, “that no charter petition written and submitted to the San Diego County Office of Education will meet staff’s perception of the requirements in law and be provided a fair and reasonable staff review.”

He urged the board to take a fresh look at the negative findings and reconsider their validity based upon clarifications in the CCSA letter.

“CCSA believes that the staff findings for SOUL Charter School either are inaccurate or do not rise to the level of findings for denial,” Durfee said.

Innovation in education

After speakers concluded, Donnellon noted that CCSA does not always recommend approval of charters, “and that says a lot.”

To the SOUL founders, she said, “I think what you’re doing with SOUL is amazing.”

For Powell, the overriding question he repeatedly asked fellow board members was, “Why not give them a chance?”

Powell criticized what he called “overwhelming government codes” that make it difficult for charter schools, which are independent public schools, to form.

He said charters work when we “let the parents decide.” If the school is not good, parents will take their kids out.

“Give them two years and make them come back,” Powell said. “Give them a chance.”

Apparently he had a premonition that the five-year petition would be denied, although it didn’t take a crystal ball to see that one coming.

After the rejection of the five-year petition, and then the approval of a two-year authorization, CCSA’s Anderson, in a statement, said, “We think it’s great that SDCOE is willing to work with SOUL and believe it is in the best interest of kids in San Diego County.”