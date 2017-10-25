Casa Aldea offers resort-style senior living

Casa Aldea Senior Living, nestled within a Santaluz neighborhood, offers its residents independence and wellness enhanced by services and amenities provided in an elegant home environment.

The community of custom-home style residences for seniors looks and feels more like a resort with all-inclusive meals, transportation, housekeeping, a packed activities calendar, 24-hour desk assistance, a concierge and an on-site nurse in addition to the highly-trained and compassionate care team.

“It really is a senior living experience unlike any other,” said Catherine Ratelle, executive director.

Casa Aldea opened in June with 46 assisted living apartments and 17 memory care apartments.

Courtesy The entrance to Casa Aldea. The entrance to Casa Aldea. (Courtesy)

Casa Aldea is assisted living based on needs, offering as much or as little as the resident wants. The memory care program for seniors with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia focuses on caring for the whole person and caregivers help residents feel safe, secured and valued.

The local owners have taken great care to create a space that caters to residents’ every need. Residents create their own schedule based on their interests, preferences, routines and abilities.

Live music fills the grand lobby every afternoon and nightly movies are shown in the upstairs theatre, with a large screen and theatre seating. Residents can get active on the outdoor bocce ball court and putting green or choose to work out in the gym with specialized senior fitness equipment and scheduled yoga and chair exercise classes. The community also has stand-up garden beds, made so that they are easily accessible for those in wheelchairs and to prevent people having to kneel or stoop. Residents will be able to grow their own veggies and herbs in the garden for farm-to-table meals.

One of the most popular spaces is the salon, where residents can get their hair done or get a massage. Residents can also opt to do crafts in the creative arts room — recently it was used to prep trick-or-treating bags for visiting schoolchildren. Sports are usually on the TV in the club room, also known as “the man cave,” where there is also a poker table.

Residents can choose to dine in Casa Aldea’s restaurant at any time, selecting from a full menu with specials throughout the day.

“One resident said it’s like being on a cruise ship,” Ratelle said of the dining opportunities.

A private dining room can also be reserved to celebrate special occasions or they can opt to hang out or entertain in the separate bistro and bar, which has happy hour every night.

Throughout the space there are numerous sitting areas and gathering spaces, filled by design with beautiful estate furniture.

Courtesy Estate furniture makes for welcoming gathering areas for residents to entertain guests. Estate furniture makes for welcoming gathering areas for residents to entertain guests. (Courtesy)

“It’s very different from any other assisted living community, Ratelle said. “There are a lot of common areas and it is set up for families to be here so it allows residents to feel that they are entertaining the family in their home.”

Rather than a facility with units, Casa Aldea considers itself a community with two neighborhoods.

Memory care neighborhood is accessed through secured doors and it has specially designed and dedicated accommodations for its residents’ needs. To access the areas in the next-door neighborhood residents must be accompanied, although memory care has its own dining area, private courtyard and gathering spaces.

In the assisted living neighborhood, residents can choose from studio, one bedroom or two bedroom apartments with small kitchenettes— residents bring their own furniture. Inside the residences, there has been extreme attention to detail, both aesthetically and for convenience and safety. As an example, inside the bathrooms there are granite countertops and slate floors, shower stalls with grab bars and a bench, with a call-system if a resident needs assistance. Throughout the apartment, shelves and closet rods are low and many cabinets feature pull-out racks to make sure everything is easily accessible and allows residents to retain independence.

While the rooms are designed to offer every convenience and comfort, Ratelle said one of Casa Aldea’s goals is for residents never to be in them.

“Really the best medicine is the socialization, that is the beauty of living in assisted living,” Ratelle said. “Instead of just sitting at home, they are eating meals with someone, making friends and doing activities. It’s a change in their quality of life. I’ve seen people’s health improve just by moving in.”

To learn more, visit casaaldeaseniorliving.com

– Business spotlights are developed through this newspaper’s advertising department in support of our advertisers.