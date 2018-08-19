Climate Action Campaign hosts Community Choice Forum on Sept. 7

The Climate Action Campaign and the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy care celebrating the biggest year yet for community choice in San Diego with the third annual Community Choice Forum on Friday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The forum at UCSD’s Robinson Auditorium will be an opportunity to discuss the local and state landscape as well as the benefits, challenges and opportunities of community choice with a mix of government officials, community choice practitioners, business leaders and community advocates.

The San Diego region is making history with unprecedented commitments to reaching 100 percent clean energy. Six cities in San Diego have committed to 100 percent clean energy by 2035, and all six have identified community choice in their climate action plans as a pathway to succeed. Recently, Solana Beach became the first city in San Diego County to launch a community choice program.

The keynote speaker of this year’s forum will be California State Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber. Other speakers will include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry, Assemblymember Todd Gloria, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Solana Beach City Councilmember Peter Zahn.

Tickets are available at classy.org/event/3rd-annual-community-choice-forum/e186563. Registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.