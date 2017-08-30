Geppetto's celebrates 25th anniversary with parties, 'Golden Ticket' contest

It has been 25 years since the Miller family purchased a single toy store and began the expansion that has made Geppetto's into the largest independent toy retailer in the country. Geppetto’s has nine locations in San Diego County, including stores in Del Mar Highlands Town Center and Flower Hill Promenade.

To celebrate, Geppetto's is turning the tables on a traditional birthday party by giving out gifts and goodies instead of receiving them. On Saturday, Sept. 16, Geppetto's will host a thank you party at all locations from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. featuring free food, entertainment, activities and crafts, party decorations and a free signature Geppetto's drawstring backpack filled with over $30 worth of toys from some of the store's most popular brands, including Lego, Mattel, Crazy Aaron's and Melissa & Doug (while supplies last).

An active part of the San Diego community, Geppetto's believes in helping those that help children in need. Also part of the anniversary celebration is a first-ever "Golden Ticket" contest featuring a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Toy Fair in New York for a lucky child under 16 (plus adult). Beginning Sept. 1, Geppetto's will be selling commemorative chocolate bars for $2 with 100 percent of profits benefiting Rady Children's Hospital.

Hidden in one of these chocolate bars somewhere in San Diego County will be the winning Golden Ticket, entitling the winner to an amazing adventure at the 2018 Toy Fair in New York Feb. 16 -18, including: Two round trip air tickets from San Diego to New York (one adult, one child), hotel for two nights in New York City, $500 spending cash and a priceless VIP morning at Toy Fair at Javits Center. The winning child will cut the ribbon to open the 2018 fair, walk in the show parade and get a VIP tour of special toy manufacturer displays led by Geppetto's owner Brian Miller and the entire Miller family.

“What a unique and fun way to raise money for the hospital,” said Lori Mathios, director of annual giving for Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We appreciate Geppetto’s longtime support of the hospital and wish the community good luck in finding the Golden Ticket.”

Miller, who personally hand picks each and every toy in Geppetto's stores, is always on the lookout for the most inventive and interesting products during the annual trip to ToyFair.

"What we are most thrilled about with this contest is the ability for a lucky San Diego boy or girl to get VIP access to the biggest toy show in the world, one where children are not traditionally allowed to attend," Miller said.

To learn more about Geppetto's Toys, visit geppettostoys.com or call (858) 551-1070.