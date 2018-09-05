World's largest race on sand: Surfing Madonna Beach Run returns Oct. 7

The sixth annual Surfing Madonna Beach Run will return to Moonlight Beach in Encinitas on Sunday, Oct. 7. Over 4,000 participants are expected to take off from the starting line at 1:30 p.m. and race down the hard-packed sand for distances of 1K, 5K, 10K, or 12K.

In 2017, the Surfing Madonna Beach Run officially became the world's "Largest Race on Sand" with a Guinness World Records adjudicator presenting the certificate on stage in front of all the runners who helped set the world record.

Race participants of all ages will support the work of the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, a local 501c3 nonprofit that funds programs such as the annual Surf Camp for Kids with Special Needs. At the Surf Camp, over 200 families come to Encinitas for a free day of surf lessons at Moonlight Beach. Other programs the non-profit supports include a swim/surf program for disabled veterans, ocean-minded public art and floating beach wheel chairs for local beach access points.

All Surfing Madonna participants receive Surfing Madonna mug, shirt, medal and reusable straw. Courtesy

All Surfing Madonna Beach Run finishers will receive the very best in swag including a huge surfboard medal, race shirt, a Surfing Madonna Coffee Mug, a reusable bamboo straw, and tons of sponsor treats. The finish line celebration will be full of sponsor goodies and music.