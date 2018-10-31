Spend Thanksgiving morning at the beach with Encinitas Turkey Trot

Start your Thanksgiving holiday fun with friends and family at the Encinitas Turkey Trot 5k & 10k on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving has become one of the most popular days to run a race—join millions of turkey trotters across the country by getting in a little exercise before the big feast.

The race starts and finishes under the world famous “Encinitas” sign. The course takes runners and walkers along Highway 101 where participants can enjoy miles of ocean views. The race’s costumes are always a hit and there will be prizes awarded to the top three individual and group costumes that best display the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Encinitas Turkey Trotters on the go. Casey Lorz Photo

The Turkey Trot supports Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket, helping the Encinitas Legion #416 and the Encinitas American Legion Women’s Auxiliary provide over 150 meals to active duty military families.

Additionally, Encinitas Turkey Trot will be providing a grant to the Boy Scouts Troop #776 of St. John the Evangelist Church in Encinitas, La Costa Canyon High School’s Theatre Club, as well to The Cardiff School District for their support of the event.