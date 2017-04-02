Deadline for Solana Beach scholarship programs April 30

Two local groups are offering $1,000 scholarships to Solana Beach students who are planning to attend college or vocational programs.

The deadline to apply for both scholarship programs is April 30.

Both groups, the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society and Friends of the Solana Beach Library, are offering a pair of $1,000 scholarships.

Applications, requirements and details about eligibility can be found on the groups’ websites.

Visit http://tinyurl.com/nyhfvss and http://tinyurl.com/kp3gdgz www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org/scholarship-information/ for more information.