Solana Beach School District recognized as a Common Sense Certified District: Digital Citizenship

Common Sense, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology, has recognized Solana Beach School District as a Common Sense Certified District: Digital Citizenship.

Solana Beach School District has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect, and learn, while limiting the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, lossof privacy, and cyberbullying.

Solana Beach School District has been using Common Sense Education’s innovative and research-based digital citizenship resources, which were created in collaboration with Dr. Howard Gardner of the GoodPlay Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The resources teach students, educators, and parents tangible skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships, and respecting creative copyright. The free resources are currently used in more than 90,000 classrooms nationwide.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School,” said Superintendent Terry Decker, “By preparing our students to use technology safely andresponsibly, we are providing them unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning.”

To learn more about the criteria Solana Beach School District met to become certified as a Common Sense Certified District, visit www.commonsensemedia.org/educators/certification

