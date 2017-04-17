Ashley Falls runners finish strong at the Carlsbad 5000 Junior

Three buddies from Ashley Falls Elementary School in Carmel Valley are keeping their tradition alive with another great performance at the annual Carlsbad 5000 Junior. Kids come from all over California and surrounding states to compete, with 75-100 runners representing each age group. The boys gave it their best and brought home great times.

The 1 mile results: Lachlan Saam, 4th place in the 8-year-old division with a time of 6:44; Luca Caruso, 1st place in the 9-year-old division with a time of 5:42; Ian Saam, despite runner’s cramps, still crossed the finish line strong with a time of 8:05 in the 10-year-old division. The boys would like to thank Ashley Falls PE teacher Desiree McBride for organizing “Mileage Club” every day before school which serves as the backbone of their training.