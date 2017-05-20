Rancho Santa Fe Attack B99 Academy soccer team advances to National Cup Round of 16

Rancho Santa Fe Attack B99 Academy Team recently went 3-2-1, posting only one loss through the first two rounds of National Cup to advance to the Round of 16. The competition was highly ranked from across Southern California and the Attack B99 team also drew some attention from college coaches who were scouting talent for their programs. Next up for this team is the Manchester City Memorial Day weekend tournament, the Albion Cup in July and then the team departs for Barcelona to face international competition and tour famous Camp Nou Stadium, home of FC Barcelona.

(Photo above) Back, l-r: Connor Wood, Conner Hunt, Ethan Tao, Zack Evans, Ilan Levy, Jesus Calderon, David Linares, Jordan Watkins; Front, l-r: Coach Muchnick, Diego Preciado, Zachary Pilarski, Uriel Martinez, Joe Woo, Robert Guerrero, Blake Muchnick, Sean Bridges, Michael McGowan, Eli Collin, Justin Diehl, Coach Palmerin