Canyon Crest Academy varsity baseball team wins tournament title

Canyon Crest Academy varsity baseball team recently won the 4A Division of the 67th Annual Lions Club Baseball Tournament. The Ravens scored a pair of one run victories on Thursday, April 13, in the semi-finals and finals over Oceanside and Sage Creek, respectively, to capture the championship.

Canyon Crest outscored its opponents 20-5 over the 5 games from Monday to Thursday. Alex Maher was named the Tournament MVP. Canyon Crest has a 15-4 record as they open up a 3-game series against La Costa Canyon. The Ravens will face off against Sage Creek again on April 26 at 4 p.m. at Petco Park. Fans are encouraged to attend and can contact the team for more information on ticket availability. The Lions Club Tournament officially began in 1951 and annually hosts teams from throughout San Diego County and across the country. This year’s tournament featured 136 teams across 9 divisions.

(Above) Pictured (l-r, top): Head Coach Ryan Mikkonen, Gavin Navarro, Brent Peluso, Seth Bernstein, MJ Metz, Taylor Davis, Sam Hreha, Sammy Benbow, Jack Hargis, Ben Monks, Coach Matt Malott, Coach Aaron Murphy; (l-r, bottom): Niko de Boucaud, Hugo Kinebuchi, Miguel Arguelles, Cole Colleran, Matt Fleck, Drew Johnson, Kevin Michaels, Nick Spadone, Austin Ballard, Alex Maher, Arjun Nichani

Not pictured: Coach Joey August, Ryan Blakeman