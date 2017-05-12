May 11: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 10-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 4 that was mercy-ruled after five innings.Falcons starter Haley White pitched four innings, combining with Allison Jones on a one-hitter as the Falcons won their third straight win and their fifth in six games.Macias Makenna had three hits including a home run and a double and six RBI and Sydny Poh had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Falcons offensively.

The victory followed an 8-7 win against Carlsbad in a league game two days earlier in which Makenna had three hits including a home run and two RBI and Alexandra Reges had three hits.The Falcons improved to 6-1 in league and 21-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic extended its winning streak to nine games as the Dons defeated Point Loma 4-0 in a Western League game on May 4.Dons starter Megan Faraimo pitched a complete-game five-hit shutout in which she struck out 12 and allowed one walk.

Jacey Bourgeois had four hits including a double to lead the Dons offensively.The victory followed a two lopsided league wins against Mira Mesa earlier in the week.Faraimo had two hits including a home run and Bourgeois was 2-for-4 with two doubles in a 14-2 victory over Mira Mesa on May 1.Faraimo struck out 12 in a five-inning no hitter in an 18-0 win against Mira Mesa the next day.Both games were mercy-ruled after five innings.

The Dons improved to 8-0 in league and 20-4-1 overall for the season.

Girls lacrosse:

Undefeated Torrey Pines defeated Mission Hills 14-5 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on May 5. The Falcons improved to 21-0 overall for the season.

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon’s Avocado League West winning streak was snapped at nine games, but the Mavericks still have a firm grip on first place.The winning streak ended when the Mavericks experienced a 5-3 loss to Torrey Pines on May 5.The Falcons closed to within a game of LCC, making the regular season finale between the two teams on May 17 loom large.Robby Schlesier had three hits and one RBI and Kevin Sim, Jack Boone and Bennett McCaskill each had two hits to lead the second-place Falcons, who moved to within one game of LCC.Falcons starter Tucker Pike, who was credited with the victory, struck out seven and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks.

The Mavericks two days earlier defeated the Falcons in dramatic fashion, 7-6 in 11 innings.Spencer Jones had five hits to lead the Mavericks and Cole Cardinale had three hits one RBI.The Mavericks rallied from a 6-5 deficit in the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring two runs.LCC trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, scoring one run to send the game into extra innings.Mac Bingham was 2-for-6 with two doubles to lead the Falcons.

The Mavericks tied the game in the bottom of the seventh against pitching standout Kyle Hurt, who struck out seven batters and allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk.The Mavericks improved to 10-1 in league and 20-5 overall for the season.The Falcons improved to 9-2 in league and 21-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Helix 4-3 in a nonleague game on May 5.Chris Demgen had three hits including a double and one RBI and Logan Whitesides had two hits including a double and drove in two runs.Dons starter Parvinder Ghumman, who was credited with the victory, allowed two runs on four hits and no walks in 4 2/3 innings.The victory followed two Western League wins against St. Augustine earlier in the week.Dons starter Cade Brown struck out six and allowed one run on six hits and one walk in a complete game effort to led the Dons to a 3-1 victory on May 2.

Two days later Jake Connelly and Jacob Allred each hit solo home runs and Nick Nastrini pitched a complete game one-hitter to lead the Dons in a 3-2 victory over St. Augustine.The Dons improved to 4-2 in league and 19-6 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Canyon Crest Academy 2-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 5.Josh Aguirre pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout to lead the MustangsMatt Pisacane had two hits and scored the game’s only two runs and Wyley Sharp had two hits including a double and one RBI.Seth Bernstein had two hits including a double for the Mustangs.

The previous day CCA defeated the Mustangs 4-2 as reliever Hugo Kinebuchi, who was credited with the victory, pitched 1 1/3 innings, combining with starter Niko de Boucaud, Brent Peluso and Alex Maher on a five-hitter.The Mustangs improved to 2-9 in league and 8-16 overall for the season.The Ravens improved to 4-7 in league and 17-10 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christin broke out of a slump as the Eagles defeated Bishop’s 9-0 in a Coastal League game on May 3.The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and a six-game winless streak (they were 0-5-1 over that stretch).Eagles starter Tyler Thornton, who was credited with the victory, combined with Jerry Marrs and Kian Hogan on a two-hit shutout.Thornton struck out six and gave up one hit and one walk in five innings.Daniel Hoppen had two hits and two RBI and Ari Gerber had two hits and three runs scored.

Two days later the Eagles defeated Bishop’s 3-1 as Hogan had three hits and Chet Moody had one hit and two RBI.Gerber, who started and was credited with the victory, pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball.The Eagles improved to 3-3 in league and 9-11-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Tri-City Christian 15-2 in a Pacific League game on May 1.Rubin Veinbergs had three hits and one RBI and Brennan Rubin had two hits including a triple and drove in one run for the Lions.The Lions fell to 0-3 in league and 5-8 overall for the season.