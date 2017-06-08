June 8: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Baseball:

Cathedral Catholic pushed Helix to the brink in the San Diego Section Open Division tournament. But the Dons couldn’t quite close the deal.The defending champions lost to Helix 4-0 in the championship game on June 1.The Dons lost their first game of the double-elimination tournament on May 24.

They won their next two games to advance to the finals against previously unbeaten Helix, which meant they needed to defeat the Titans twice. After a 1-0 victory over Helix on May 30, they forced a second game on June 1.The Dons were held to five hits in the deciding game.

Wayne Hoffman led the Dons with two hits.Dons starter Nick Nastrini, a junior who took the loss, gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks. In 4 1/3 innings.

Sophomore Jake Rons, who relieved Nastrini in the fifth inning, pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to keep the Dons in the game. The Dons forced the deciding game with a dramatic victory two days earlier, scoring the winning run in their last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. Danny Becerra’s sacrifice fly scored Logan Whitesides for the game’s only run.

Cade Brown, who was credited with the victory, pitched a complete game four-hit shutout. Brown struck out four and allowed one walk.The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 25-9.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy advanced to the Division III finals, but after forcing Serra to a second deciding game, the Ravens came up short in a 6-3 deciding game on May 31.The Ravens lost their tournament opener on May 24, but they bounced back, winning their next two games to advance to the finals.They defeated Serra 5-2 on May 30 to force a deciding game the next day.

Drew Johnson had three hits including a double in defeat for the Ravens in the deciding game. Ravens starter Hugo Kinebuchi, who took the loss, gave up six runs (one earned) in four innings on five hits and two walks.

Freshman Cole Colleran pitched two shutout innings in relief of Kinebuchi. The Ravens lived to play another day after combining for 10 hits in the first meeting between the two teams the previous day.Sammy Benbow was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Ravens.

Arjun Nichani had two hits and drove in two runs and Johnson had a double and one RBI. Ravens starter Ryan Blakeman, who was credited with the victory, gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball. He struck out three batters and allowed two walks. The Ravens improved their overall record for the season to 21-15.

Golf:

Torrey Pines placed third in the state championships on May 31. The defending state champions shot a 370 on par-71 Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach. Kaiwen Liu shot a 72 to lead the Falcons. Kyoshiro Azumada and Gian-Luca Martinez each shot a 73 for the Falcons. James Song shot a 74, Alex Conley a 78 and Isaac Rodea a 79.

Basketball:

The Canyon Crest Academy boys basketball team kicked off summer league play with four consecutive wins, including defeating Mission Hills High School in overtime 55-52 in the championship game of the War on the Floor Tournament at West Hills High School.

Aaron Acosta scored all four of the Raven’s points in overtime to clinch the win. The Grizzlies from Mission Hills are expected to be one of the top teams in the county next year and are led by 6’10” Warren Washington, one of the most sought-after college recruits in San Diego. Mission Hills led by two points with 18 seconds left in regulation, when Tyler Elsom made a steal and a basket for CCA to send the game to overtime.

Acosta and Elsom led the Ravens in both scoring and rebounds, with returners Sam Crespi and Frank Gelfman contributing 5 three-point shots between them. The Ravens also defeated San Ysidro, Big Bear High School and West Hills to reach the tournament finals. CCA plays in the San Diego State High School Tournament this weekend beginning on Friday June 9.