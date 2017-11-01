SD Bulldogs 7th Red Champions at OGP Halloween Basketball Tourney

The SD Bulldogs 13U 7th grade Red team of the San Dieguito Boys & Girls Clubs won the championship of its division in the Open Gym Premier Halloween Classic Basketball Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. The team won the tournament in convincing fashion, going undefeated (5-0) and over the weekend the offense scored 260 points while giving up only 155 on defense. In the championship game is where the Bulldogs jelled as a team, pitting two undefeated teams in a hotly contested game. The Bulldogs’ great teamwork and coach DJ’s savvy player management overcame the very imposing post play of the West Coast Tiger’s center and the relentless sharpshooting of their guards.

The SD Bulldogs are led by San Diego State Aztecs legend DJ Gay, who, along with teammate Kawhi Leonard, led the team to the record-breaking 34-3, NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2011 and a finalist for the prestigious Bob Cousy Award. On Sept. 16, DJ, along with former men’s basketball head coach Steve Fisher and three other former SDSU athletes were inducted to the Aztec Hall of Fame.

On Nov. 20-22, the Bulldogs are running their Thanksgiving Basketball Camp. The camp is a great way to improve on skills and get game situation experience. Space is limited, register early. Location and contact: see below

On Dec. 16, the Bulldogs are co-hosting a 3on3 Basketball Tournament with the California Bearcats Select for grades 3rd to 8th. Location: see below. For information and questions for this event: caelitebasketballacademy@gmail.com

The Bulldogs Winter League 2017-2018 Tryouts: Boys 3rd grade-High School, Monday, Dec. 11; Girls 3rd-8th grade,Wednesday, Dec. 13.