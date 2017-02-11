Local McDonald’s All American basketball player recognized at Cathedral Catholic

Cathedral Catholic High School student Brandon McCoy joined the ranks of high school basketball’s elite as he was selected to join the 2017 McDonald’s All American Boys Team. In celebration of McCoy’s achievement, a special press conference event, including a McDonald’s All American Games jersey presentation, award ceremony and media interviews, took place at Cathedral Catholic High School on Friday, Feb. 3. The event was attended by his family, team members, students, coaches and McDonald’s representatives.

McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes, presented by American Family Insurance, will traverse the country recognizing the 24 boys and 24 girls selected to play in the 40th Annual McDonald’s All American Boys Game.

The McDonald’s All American Games, the nation’s premier high school basketball all-star event, will take place March 29 at Chicago’s United Center.

“The boys and girls selected to the McDonald’s All American Games 2017 rosters represent the future of basketball,” said Morgan Wootten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee chairman. “We’re excited to see their talent on display in Chicago and look forward to following their respective careers.”

The McDonald’s All American Games selection committee, led by Wootten, selected this year’s teams from more than 750 nominees. Since 1978, nearly 1,300 players have competed in the McDonald’s All American Games. They form an elite group of some of the top names in basketball history, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart. Alumni include current college standouts Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Malik Monk of Kentucky and Crystal Dangerfield of UConn.

Since their inception, the Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities through its network of local chapters. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children’s care. For more information about the McDonald’s All American Games or game week activities in Chicago, please visit McDAAG.com and follow @McDAAG.