Feb. 16: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Rancho Bernardo 73-47 in a nonleague game on Feb. 11 as the Falcons extended their winning streak to 14 games.Hayden Helfrich scored 17 points to lead the Falcons. Bryce Pope scored 12 points and Jacob Gilliam added 10 points.The previous day the Falcons defeated Carlsbad 60-56 in an Avocado League West game in which Gilliam scored 16 points and Ethan Esposito scored 15 points.The Falcons defeated Canyon Crest Academy 67-52 in a league game on Feb. 7 in which Esposito led the Falcons with 25 points and Gilliam scored 19 points.The Falcons improved to 24-3 in league and 9-0 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Mission Bay 59-58 in a Western League game on Feb. 7. The victory was the Dons' fourth straight following a five-game skid.Brandon McCoy scored 17 points to lead the Dons and Dallas Cunningham and Zachary Green each scored 13 points.The Dons improved to 6-4 in league and 10-12 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian lost to Foothills Christian 63-62 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 10.Owen Aschieris led the Eagles with 27 points and Derek Moore added 12 points.The Eagles fell to 4-4 in league and 14-10 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Sage Creek 53-50 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 10.The victory followed a 47-40 league win against Torrey Pines three days earlier in which Erin McBurnett led the Ravens with 21 points.The Ravens were also led by standout defensive performances from guard Ally Deremer and forward Esther Peluso.Angelina Roque scored 15 points in defeat for the Falcons.The Ravens improved to 7-1 in league and 14-9 overall for the season.

Torrey Pines lost to Carlsbad 48-42 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 10.Meghan Voss scored 12 points and Roque scored 11 points to lead the Falcons.The Falcons fell to 4-4 in league and 13-8 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic lost to Scripps Ranch 53-41 in a Western League game on Feb. 7.The Dons had won five of their previous six games.Kaylee Stiffler scored 20 points and had seven rebounds in defeat for the Dons.Mazatlan Harris added nine points and eight rebounds.The Dons fell to 6-4 in league and 9-16 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian lost to Bishop's 81-51 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 10.Emma Dudley scored 17 points to lead the Eagles and Ashley Kowack added 14 points.The Eagles lost to La Jolla Country Day 64-36 three days earlier in a league game in which Kowack scored 15 points and Dudley added 13 points.The Eagles fell to 3-4 in league and 15-9 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon extended its winning streak to 10 games as the Mavericks defeated San Dieguito Academy 58-34 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 10.Alexis Machain scored 18 points to lead the Mavericks.Margaux Eibel scored 14 points and Kaylee Berry scored 10 points.Werbelow scored 27 points to lead the Mustangs.The Mavericks improved to 8-0 in league and 22-4 overall for the season.The Mustangs fell to 2-6 in league and 9-12 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Point Loma 3-0 in a Western League game on Feb. 10.Madison Mercado scored one goal and had two assists to lead the Dons and Emily Knepler and Taylor Sparks each scored one goal.Catherine Cameron had two assists.Dons goalie Kelli McCarthy was credited with the shutout.The victory followed a 4-0 league win against Scripps Ranch on Feb. 8 in which Cameron, Mikayla Kappes, Taylor Sparks and Sydney Sparks each scored one goal and Mercado had two assists.McCarthy and Jordyn Wight combined for the shutout.The Dons improved to 6-0-1 in league and 15-5-4 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Francis Parker 1-0 in a Coastal League game on Feb. 10.Amy Blackburn scored the game's only goal to lead the Eagles.Eagles goalie Kat Miro had 13 saves.The Eagles fell to 4-2-2 in league and 8-4-3 overall for the season.

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 1-0 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 9.Hadley Sbrega scored the game's only goal off an assist from Lizzy Teran.The Mavericks improved to 2-4-2 in league and 4-11-3 overall for the season.The Mustangs fell to 1-4-1 in league and 12-5-4 overall for the season.