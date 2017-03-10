San Diego Bulldogs win SGV Invitational TourneyTournament Championship

The SD Bulldogs, coached by Major Wingate, recently won the SGV Invitational Tournament Championship in the 6th-grade Bronze Division. Twelve basketball teams participated in the tournament. They played five games within three days and went undefeated.

The SD Bulldogs beat the Campus Elite 40-38 in the semifinal game. The game went to overtime and they claimed the victory by a game-winning 3-point shot just before 2 seconds left. In the final championship game, they defeated Canejo Valley Black team 22-16 and captured the SGV Invitational Tournament Championship.

They played great team basketball to go undefeated in the division to the championship and demonstrated strong sportsmanship throughout all games. Congratulations to the San Diego Bulldogs.

The San Diego Bulldogs Basketball Club is managed by San Diego State Aztecs legend DJ Gay. The club is run by the Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito and is based out of the Polster Branch in Carmel Valley.