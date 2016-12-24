CCA, Cathedral Catholic to present annual Cure for Cancer Cup

Canyon Crest Academy and Cathedral Catholic High School Soccer Programs recently announced the annual Cure for Cancer Cup. The Cure for the Cancer Cup will take place Jan. 6 and Jan.13 at Cathedral Catholic High School. Girls Varsity will play at 5 p.m. Jan. 6, Boys Junior Varsity 5 p.m. Jan. 13, and Boys Varsity 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Please come on out and support local kids, and help the community kick childhood cancer into oblivion.

One of the local soccer families has, unfortunately, had to struggle with a personal experience with childhood cancer. However, on a positive note, CureSearch, a cancer research and treatment organization, and the local community have come together to provide the family with an effective treatment for the cancer. The focus of the local Cure for Cancer Cup is to ask for your support in continuing to increase childhood cancer awareness, research and treatment.

During the games, Canyon Crest Academy and Cathedral Catholic High School will be accepting charitable donations for CureSearch in order to assist in developing and providing effective cures for cancer. The teams will also have available for purchase a limited number of Cure for the Cancer Cup scarves and Kick Cancer wristbands.