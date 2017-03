Cathedral Catholic High School Dons freshman boys basketball team went undefeated and won the 2016-2017 WBC Ballers 7th Annual Winter League championship with a record of 11-0.

Team members include: George Mulder, Alex Gazale, Allan Ligi, Michael McPherson, Joseph Sprague, Ethan Hughes, Cole Hume, Christopher Iglinski, Ryan Blacker, Joseph Dizon, Matthew Goddard, Anthony Calhoun Coach Shannon Holmes.