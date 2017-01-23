CCA basketball finishes a competitive week with big win over Santa Fe Christian

With a record of 13-4, Coach Brian Baum’s boys basketball team enters conference play with one of their strongest teams in years. The Ravens closed out non-conference play with road wins over Rancho Bernardo (72-67) and Santa Fe Christian (59-52). CCA also lost games against two of the county’s top Division One teams, Vista (64-58) and Mission Hills (81-69).

A strong fourth quarter secured the victory against Rancho Bernardo, who led for most of the game. Ryan Michaels and MJ Metz were the leading scorers for the Ravens with 21 and 18 points respectively. Aaron Acosta sealed the victory with two free throws with 7 seconds left in the game.

Against Santa Fe Christian, the Ravens used a stifling defense to limit the Eagles’ potent offence. Michaels and transfer Jakob Travis led the team in scoring and Tyler Elsom scored on two spectacular drives to the basket to push CCA to victory in the fourth quarter.

The Mission Hills loss was in the finals of the Orange Glenn New Year’s Classic. Elsom was named to the all tournament team. The Ravens begin conference play this week with games at Carlsbad on Tuesday (Jan. 17) and at home against Torrey Pines on Friday (Jan. 20).