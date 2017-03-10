Canyon Crest Academy basketball ends season with 22-8 record

Canyon Crest Academy fell one game short of their goal of reaching their first CIF championship game by losing to Orange Glen in the semi-final 62-51. The two teams traded leads for the first three quarters before the visitors from Orange Glen pulled away down the stretch. The game was intense and physical on both sides.

Aaron Acosta left the game early in the second quarter after taking an elbow to the nose before returning shortly before half. Ryan Michaels scored 24 points, leading all scorers in his last game as senior. For the season, Michaels earned first team all Avocado West Conference honors and set a school record for three point shooting. Next season, the Ravens expect to build on this year’s success and will return five of the top eight players, including Acosta, Tyler Elsom, MJ Metz, Sam Crespy and Freshman Frank Gelfman