Carmel Valley Middle School field hockey: Big 8 Champions

Carmel Valley Middle School's field hockey A Team won the league's Big 8 Championship Game against Pacific Trails on Tuesday, March 7 with a score of 1-0. The CVMS Bobcats were undefeated in the league this season as they were coached by Torrey Pines seniors Jaden Watkins and Zari Edlin.

(Above) Front to back, left to right: Coach Jaden Watkins, Coach Zari Edlin,Alana Corbel, Dalya Extance, Faith Choe, Erin Poe, Tzipporah Moehringer, Natasha Bacorn, Carolina Cerebelli, Delaney Parish, Avalon Moore, Jadyn Kaplan, Julia Codling, Megan Keel, Olivia Mickelson, Christiana Morales, Andrea Gately, Hunter Scharbo, Teagan Kaenel