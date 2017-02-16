Carmel Valley Select tryouts to be held Feb. 19-20

Several local teenagers are looking for young athletes to play on the first Carmel Valley Select basketball teams. Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy student-coaches Milad Ghaemi, Hassan Alamar, Rajit Agarwal and Chris Koo hope to field at least three teams of third through eighth graders to compete in the San Diego Sol Basketball League.

Milad, a CCA student, said he and the coaches started planning the league in the winter. They are all interested in sports but wanted to form a league that better helped kids develop and grow as a whole. A lot of them played on competitive teams as kids and felt they weren’t always taught the lessons they could’ve been.

“We want to use our experience to help kids learn not just sports but to succeed everywhere. Sports can help you learn life lessons,” Milad said.

The Feb. 19-20 tryouts will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Carmel Valley Recreation Center. They will be holding one-on-one workouts for free for any hesitant players who want to see how the program works.

The season runs until June and practices will be held Wednesdays and Fridays after school for weekend games. For information, email carmelvalleyselect@gmail.com