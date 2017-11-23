Nov. 23: Week in Sports

Football:

Two weeks after blowing a big lead to rival La Costa Canyon, Torrey Pines left nothing to chance in a 40-0 victory over the Mavericks in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 17. The victory followed a 27-21 loss to LCC in an Avocado League finale for both teams in which the Mavericks bounced back from a 21-6 deficit.

The No. 5-seeded Falcons erupted for 23 points in a decisive third quarter in which they broke open a 17-0 game. Sully O’Brien scored three touchdowns to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons improved to 7-4 overall for the season and the No. 4 Mavericks fell to 7-4.

*****

First impressions don’t get much better than Santa Fe Christian’s Stephen Britton’s.

The freshman running back’s breakout game to helped lead the No. 2-seeded Eagles to a 63-14 San Diego Section Division III playoff quarterfinal victory over No. 7 La Jolla on Nov. 17.

Britton rushed for a career-high 181 yards and three touchdowns on 16 careers. In his previous two career games, Britton rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries without setting foot in the end zone.

The Eagles rolled up 513 yards of total offense.

Luke Sanders rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and quarterback Michael Linguadoca was 3-for-3 passing for 67 yards with a 54-yard scoring pass to Chase Whitton. Cade Ellis had eight tackles and Sam Geiser had three tackles and two sacks to lead the Eagles defensively.

The Eagles improved to 7-4 overall for the season.

*****

No. 6 Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 3 Carlsbad 38-28 in a Division I playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 17.

Zavien Watson rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in defeat for the Dons.

The Dons fell to 5-7 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Top-seeded Torrey Pines defeated No. 8 Corona Del Mar 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14) in a State Open Division quarterfinal playoff match on Nov. 16.

Emily Fitzner had 14 kills and 19 assists and Jaden Whitmarsh had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead the Falcons to their 25th consecutive match victory. Dani Fornaciari had 10 kills and five blocks and Kiara McNulty had 30 assists.

The Falcons improved to 33-3 overall for the season.

*****

No. 7 seeded La Costa Canyon lost to No. 2 Long Beach Poly 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24) in a Division I State quarterfinal match on Dec. 18.

Morgan Lewis had 18 kills and three blocks and Jessi Lumsden had 10 kills and nine digs to lead the Mavericks. Caitlin Kikta had 38 assists.

The Mavericks opened the state tournament with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-27, 25-22, 25-17) victory over No. 10 El Dorado of Placentia (Orange County) on Nov. 15 in which Lumsden had 19 kills and Kikta had 51 assists.

Sophia Tulino and Michelle Polechonski each had 15 kills.

The Mavericks fell to 20-14 overall for the season.

*****

No. 7 seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 2 Mater Dei 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-18) in a State Open Division quarterfinal on Nov. 16. Lindsey Miller had eight kills and Peyton Wilhite had six kills to lead the Dons. Kylie Adams had 17 assists.

The Dons fell to 23-8 overall for the season.

*****

No. 4 seeded Canyon Crest Academy lost to No. 5 Redondo Union 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7) in a State Open Division quarterfinal on Nov. 16.

The Ravens fell to 26-10 overall for the season.

No. 4 seeded Santa Fe Christian lost to No. 13 Crean Lutheran of Irvine in a Division II State playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15. The Eagles fell to 25-12 overall for the season.

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy won the San Diego Section Division III girls’ championship in dominant fashion.

Fahy ran the 2.96-mile course at Balboa Park’s Morley Field in 17:10.7. She led the Mavericks to the Division III team championship as teammates McKenna Brown (18:03.6) and Jessica Riedman (18.08.1) placed second and third.

*****

Cathedral Catholic standout Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos won San Diego Section Division III boys’ heat, clocking a 15:03.5.

*****

LCC won Division III boys’ championship as Jacob Stanford (15:20.2) and his twin brother Garrett Stanford (15:21.4) placed second and third.

*****