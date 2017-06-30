Sports

Carmel Valley’s Zoë Salinas wins age division at state golf championship

For the second time in three years, Zoë Salinas, of Carmel Valley, won the US Kids California State Golf Championship for Girls 7-Under, which was recently held at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton, Calif.

Zoë, 7, is a 3rd grade student at Sycamore Ridge Elementary School. In 2016, she was runner-up in the IMG World Championship and will be playing in the 2017 World Championship next month. Zoë also won the US Kids California State Golf Championship for Girls 7-Under in 2015 when she was 5 years old. Zoë practices golf each morning at 6:30 a.m. at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

When not playing golf, she loves working on art projects and Khan Academy.

