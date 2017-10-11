Carmel Valley swimmer Michael Xu selected to participate at 2017 USA Swimming National Select Camp

Carmel Valley swimmer Michael Xu was chosen as one of 48 boys from across the country to participate in USA Swimming’s National Select Camp slated for Oct. 26-29 at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“I am very proud of what Michael has been able to achieve. He got started late by swimming standards, but he is extremely physically gifted and what really sets him apart is his swimming knowledge. Michael is easily one of the smartest swimmers I have ever worked with and I am excited for the information he will be able to absorb from this once in a lifetime experience,” said Pete Murphy, head coach of the PAC Swim Team at Bay Club Carmel Valley.

During the three-day camp, Michael will experience the day-to-day routine of a National Team athlete and utilize the state-of-the-art training facilities. The campers will learn from top professionals about post-race recovery, psychological training skills, nutrition and race strategy.

“The National Select camp is an important stepping stone for athletes on the brink of competing for a spot on the National Junior Team,” said Pat Hogan, USA Swimming’s Club Development Managing Director. “A strategic element of this camp is teaching and reinforcing the National Team culture which has always been a key part of the USA’s success in international competition. We want these athletes to cultivate a deep-rooted allegiance to Team USA.”

Michael is one of 96 top USA Swimming athletes – 48 male and 48 female – selected for the camp. Swimmers are selected from the SWIMS database of top times during the 2017 qualifying period, where the three fastest athletes in each event, ranging from age 14 to 16, are invited to the camp.

For more information on National Select Camp and the selection process, visit bit.ly/2kFJybJ