North Shore girls participate in SDSU Aztec softball clinic

North Shore girls attended the SDSU Aztec softball clinic on Jan. 28 and had an amazing experience working side by side with the finest San Diego college athletes. More than 50 girls participated in a variety of drills that were designed to develop and hone softball skill and technique, as well as build endurance, dexterity and agility. The girls participated in relay races, challenge games, and refined their technique in pop flys, ground balls, batting, throwing, drop steps, hip turns, and ladder/cone drills.

The Aztec team players gave the girls a rigorous workout and above all encouraged them to exert confidence in their play.