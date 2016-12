Falcons win Otay Ranch tourney

The Torrey Pines High School boys freshman basketball team won the Otay Ranch Basketball Tournament Dec. 17. The boys played great team basketball to go through the tournament undefeated en route to the championship.

Front row: Rishi Kiran, Luke Pisacane, Tyler Wheeler, Cael Helfrich, Luke Bergen, Brian Liu, Nick Becker, Caden Fioroni, Aaron Ensminger, Adam Knees, Logan Merilles, Sebastiani Capozzoli;

Back row: Josh Panikowski, Ryan White, Daniel Carey, Huessein Shararah, Alec Burgess, Will Pasco, Luke Stratton, Nicolas Fornaciari, Cade Ramseyer, Daniel Kwon, Shane Flannery, Luke Atkinson, Coach Tanner McEntee;

Unpictured: James Bakhit, Jake Cabulio, Brett Foley, Marco Sanchez, Andre Wu, Dennis Hong.