Del Mar American hosts local and sectional ‘Pitch, Hit & Run Competitions’

On Sunday, May 14, Del Mar American Little League hosted local and sectional competitions for Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit & Run Competition presented by Scotts. Winners from the local competition held in the morning advanced to the sectional competition held mid-day where local winners from all over San Diego County competed.

All-around champions from the sectional competition have the possibility of advancing to the next level of team championships, held at Petco Park on June 10. Sectional all-around champions included Rylen Eastlack (7/8 softball), Karma Noble (11/12 softball), Stephen Fuentes (7/8 baseball), Nicholad Aldrich (9/10 baseball), Brandon Choy (11/12 baseball), and Zach Isaacman (13/14 baseball).